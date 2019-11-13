Freedom Services Group welcomes COO

Paula Coulthard will be focusing on the launch of a new claims portal and a telematics offering.

Freedom Services Group (FSG) has announced the appointment of Paula Coulthard as group COO.

Coulthard was previously managing director at Pukka Insure, an FSG firm, since the MGA first launched in 2015.

She will report to Sam White, group founder and CEO at FSG, in the role.

White commented: “Paula has been an incredible asset to the business since she joined us in 2015.

“With Pukka, she did a fantastic job of helping to build a business and a brand from scratch, honing skills I know she will put to great use for the group as a whole.”

Coulthard’s former role at Pukka Insure will be filled by James Blake, who had previously worked as a director at the MGA until March 2019.

Strategy

Speaking with Insurance Age, Coulthard said her focus as group COO would be on improving the customer journey.

In particular, this will involve reevaluating the type of products that customers are offered.

“Insurance is a becoming a little antiquated in the way that it is purchased,” she commented.

“People are moving more and more towards subscription services, so why can’t we try and move insurance in that direction?”

FSG is currently researching how best to provide flexible motor insurance, and is weighing up whether to offer temporary insurance or a subscription-based model.

Coulthard outlined the approach: “Motor insurance has been a compulsory purchase because of legislation, but that doesn’t mean it has to be for 12 months.”

Launches

It was also revealed that two launches are expected in the first half of 2020 at FSG.

Coulthard told Insurance Age that the group will unveil the first stage of an online claims system in Q1.

“We’re trying to move more and more towards a digital environment,” she explained.

“The system will register your claim on your phone or on the website and go through the whole claims process without you having to speak to a human being.”

A telematics offering is then expected to launch in Q2.

Coulthard said the proposition would utilise the ‘Little Theo’ monitoring device developed by InsurTech firm ThingCo.

In September 2019, FSG announced it had partnered with ThingCo to launch Pukka Tech, bringing software and technology development at the group in-house.

