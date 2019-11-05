Market moves: Making a move

October was a quieter month for movements in the broker and insurer spaces

Paul Beck joined Direct Insurance Corporate Risks as managing director after more than three years as a director at Amicus Insurance Solutions. Elsewhere, HDI Global Specialty completed its UK senior leadership team with the hiring of Simon Hunt as director of finance and operations, taking him away from RSA after eight years.

Many of the recent headlines were generated by big-name hires by InsurTech

and MGA firms.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, chairman at Lloyd’s, has been appointed as chairman of start-up Cuvva. Meanwhile, former Lloyd’s CEO Dame Inga Beale was chosen by NTT DataUK to join its advisory board on accelerating the digital transformation of London Market firms.

Outside of the Lloyd’s heavyweights, Dinghy appointed Dorian Zanker as its CEO. Zanker will also remain in his role as director at parent company Kingsbridge Group.

This month’s Market Focus looks at several hires within Marsh. The broker bolstered its aviation and real estate teams with four appointments in October. To grow these teams, Marsh looked to Aon and Swiss Re for fresh talent.

Broker

Paul Beck has joined Billericay-based Direct Insurance Corporate Risks (DICR) as managing director. He was previously director at Amicus Insurance Solutions from February 2016 to October 2019. With no immediate plans to replace Beck, his responsibilities at Amicus will be shared amongst remaining directors Adam Scott and Richard Evans.

Aston Lark has selected Andrew Scola to undertake the newly created role of group chief technology and operating officer. This role is part of the executive leadership team and the move took effect from 1 October. Scola joined Aston Lark from his role as managing partner at Global Post Merger Integration Partners (GPMIP), which he founded in 2009.

Cliverton has named Mark Briggs as its new divisional director to spearhead the firm’s growth plans. He succeeds Andrew Ball, who has retired.

Centor Insurance & Risk Management has nominated former Aspen Risk Management founder and executive director Geoff Crisp as chairman of the board, subject to regulatory approval. Crisp’s position will involve him shaping the firm’s new risk management proposition, which it will be launching shortly, as well as working on the company’s strategy for growth.

Cuvva has appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman. He succeeds Nick Parker, who had been with Cuvva since it launched. Carnegie-Brown is also chairman at Lloyd’s of London, vice-chairman at Banco Santander, and was chairman of MoneySuperMarket until May this year.

Insurer

HDI Global Specialty UK’s London contingency team will have two new senior underwriting members. Martin Holness has been appointed as head of contingency and Sheena Williams has been selected to be senior underwriter. Holness joins from AmTrust, where he was head of contingency for five years. Williams moves to HDI from Swiss Re Corporate Solutions and will now report to Holness. HDI Global Specialty SE has also employed Simon Hunt to be director of finance and operations. Hunt joins from RSA, where he had spent eight years, most recently as finance director, commercial. In his new role, he will be based at HDI’s London office and also joins HDI Global Specialty SE’s UK executive team. HDI stated that this appointment completes its UK senior leadership team, following its launch in January this year.

Allianz has made three internal promotions. Taking up the role of SME branch manager, Hayley Colraine joined the firm in 2010 as part of its graduate scheme and will now report directly to Allianz’s head of SME and corporate partner distribution, Stephen Taylor. Marie Doherty has been appointed to partnership manager for the corporate partner team. She has worked at Allianz for 12 years and takes up this post from her role as key account manager. Chris Long will join the SME and corporate partner team as partnership manager. Long is currently executive assistant to the broker markets directors.

Markerstudy Group has chosen Sheree Dawton to join the firm as head of group property. Her position will include managing three of Markerstudy’s divisions – property, maintenance and facilities, and health and safety. She joins Markerstudy from high net worth investors TwinFocus, where she was responsible for the Markerstudy property portfolio.

HB Underwriting has selected Kyle Lomas to be its new managing director. He will join the firm in November. The hire sees Lomas move from his position as UK head of agricultural underwriting at Victor Insurance. He will report to CEO Sean McClarron.

Globe Underwriting has appointed David Dymond to be the head of marine and transport, following the retirement of Peter Rogers. Dymond was previously head of underwriting for marine and transport at the firm. Rogers will remain with Globe until the beginning of 2020 to aid the transition. Globe Underwriting has also appointed Dan Watson as senior engineering underwriter. Most recently, he was engineering underwriter at Pioneer from 2017 to 2019.

Ascent Underwriting has selected two new cyber underwriters, Kieran Shiret and Henry Rydon. The hires have previously held underwriting roles at Beazley and Equinox respectively. Both will now report to Caspar Stops, head of cyber.

Market focus Marsh Marsh has made two senior aviation hires and two real estate practice appointments. In the London aviation space, Tony Ambrose and Martyn Holland are set to join as managing directors, reporting to Andy Smith, chairman and CEO of UK Aviation Practice, Marsh JLT Specialty. Ambrose had been head of aviation at Swiss Re since 2016. Holland comes to the firm from Aon, where he was head of aerospace for the firm’s international business from 2013. In the real estate space, Bryce Check and Anna Whitfield join the UK team. Check will become business relationship director and Whitfield has taken up the position of client service director. Both join Marsh from Aon, where Check was a business relationship director in the real estate practice and Whitfield was a client director.

Other

First Central Group has made three appointments to its leadership team: Ben Tomasetti, as chief commercial officer; Gareth Howell, as chief underwriting officer; and Paul Priestley, as counter fraud director. Tomasetti replaces Andy James in the role, who left the company after seven years to pursue new opportunities.

Broker Insights has hired David Christmas as head of broker sales and development. Christmas was previously broker director at Bennett Christmas Group, which was bought by Ethos Broking in August. Jon Elstone, former commercial relationship manager at Swinton, has also joined Broker Insights. He will be responsible for broker sales and development in the South West of England.

Dame Inga Beale, former CEO of Lloyd’s of London, has been appointed by NTT DataUK to a new advisory board which aims to accelerate the digital transformation of insurance firms in the

London Market.

Dinghy has selected Dorian Zanker to be its CEO. Zanker has worked for a number of years at Dinghy’s parent company, Kingsbridge Group. He will keep his role as director at Kingsbridge Group in addition to being CEO at Dinghy.

Charles Berry, chair of BPL Global, has became president of the Insurance Institute of London (IIL) for 2019/20. He succeeds Nicolas Aubert, CEO at Willis Tower Watson, and is joined by the IIL’s new deputy president Anthony Baldwin, CEO and board director at AIG UK, and deputy president designate Julian Enoizi, CEO at Pool Re.

Michael Sicsic has been hired by Insurtech start-up Spixii as an adviser to its directors. He previously led supervision of the general insurance retail sector at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for four years.