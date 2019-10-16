Blog: Supporting employees’ mental health and wellbeing

Diana Salmon, wellbeing manager at Allianz, explains how employers can best support their staff.

One in four people in the UK experience a mental health problem each year according to the mental health charity Mind. Given this, and how distressing it can be for the individual, their family, friends and colleagues, looking after employees’ mental health must be a business priority.

An effective health and wellbeing programme is a great starting point. To demonstrate the organisation’s commitment to mental health, and reach as many employees as possible, this needs to contain a wide variety of content and support.

At Allianz, as well as offering our employees access to an employee assistance programme (EAP) and counselling, we’ve also run ‘healthy minds’ as one of our quarterly wellbeing themes. Making mental health visible in this way helps to give employees the confidence to voice their concerns.

Training

Training also plays an important part in this exercise. Having a better understanding of mental health, what it is and how to look after your own wellbeing, helps to put it on a par with physical health. We run a variety of training courses at Allianz with support from St John’s Ambulance and Mental Health First Aid England.

Mental health first aid training is another key part of an effective wellbeing strategy. In exactly the same way a traditional first aider would support other members of staff with a physical health problem such as a migraine or a broken arm, a mental health first aider has the skills to support colleagues with mental health problems. This could include offering assistance and signposting appropriate support, talking to them about issues they or a friend or family member might have, or staying with them if they’re having a crisis such as a panic attack.

At Allianz, we’re committed to having as many mental health first aiders as physical health first aiders across the company and we’re already a third of the way there.

Access

While we’ve had the benefit of a three-year partnership with Mind to help us build our mental health programme, there’s plenty of support to help businesses of all sizes and budgets get it on the agenda.

As well as information and advice from charities such as Mind and the Mental Health Foundation, employers can also work with Able Futures, which provides the Access to Work Mental Health Support Service on behalf of the government.

Tying workplace initiatives in with national campaigns such as National Stress Awareness Week, which runs from 4to 8 November, can also help to get the message out there.

Whatever the size of your organisation, management buy-in is essential. Commitment from the top will help to create a supportive culture, demonstrating that employees’ mental health is taken seriously and encouraging people to speak out and seek help when needed.

Diana Salmon is wellbeing manager at Allianz