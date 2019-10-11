People Moves Round-up: 7-11 October 2019

Keep track of the past week’s market moves.

This round-up includes: Tokio Marine Kiln, Globe Underwriting, Aston Lark, Cliverton, Inzura, Ascent, Marsh, Beazley, HDI Global Specialty SE and the launch of a new recruitment consultancy focused on the insurance space, Flagship Recruitment.

Tokio Marine Kiln has selected a new intellectual property lead

Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) has chosen Aoife Woulfe to be the head of intellectual property (IP). Woulfe will be supervised by head of enterprise risk, Laila Khudairi.

In the newly created role Woulfe will work on developing innovative IP products and wordings, speeding up the growth of TMK’s book, and expanding the IP team.

She moves on from the role of cyber and intellectual property underwriter at the company.

Globe Underwriting has named a new Head of Marine and Transport

UK based managing general agent (MGA), Globe Underwriting, has appointed David Dymond to be the head of marine and transport following the retirement of Peter Rogers.

Dymond took up the role with immediate effect, moving on from his position as head of underwriting for marine and transport at the firm.

Rogers will remain with Globe until the beginning of 2020 to aid the transition.

Aston Lark has appointed Andrew Scola to group chief technology & operating officer post

Broker, Aston Lark has selected Andrew Scola to undertake the newly created role of group chief technology & operating officer,

This role is part of the executive leadership team and the move takes effect from 1 October.

According to his LinkedIn Scola has recently been a guest speaker on M&A at Imperial College and the University of Oxford as well as being partner at consultancy firm, Global PMI Partners.

Cliverton has chosen a new divisional director

Broker, Cliverton has named Mark Briggs as its new divisional director, his role involves spearheading the firm’s growth plans. Briggs took up the position on September 2 2019.

Briggs’ recent career history includes the role of business development manager at Pen Underwriting UK.

In his new position he succeeds Andrew Ball who has retired from Cliverton.

Inzura has hired a new business development director

The UK based InsurTech, Inzura has selected Andrew Bennett to be business development director for UK and Europe.

Bennett was previously director and co-founder of ITS Telematics Solutions. Prior to that he was a director for nearly six years at Coverbox and was a founding member of the insurethebox telematics broker start-up team. He has nearly two decades worth of experience in the general insurance industry, working with firms such as Allianz, BGL Group, Direct Line and General Motors subsidiary MICL.

Ascent hires two cyber underwriters

MGA, Ascent Underwriting, has selected two new cyber underwriters, Kieran Shiret and Henry Rydon, effective on 8 October.

The new hires have previously held underwriting roles at Beazley and Equinox respectively. And Both will now report to Caspar Stops, head of cyber.

Ascent is now a group company of Optio and according to Ascent, Shiret and Rydon bring additional cyber expertise and experience to Optio.

Marsh makes multiple appointments

Marsh has made two senior aviation hires and two real estate practice appointments in the UK this week.

In the London aviation space, Tony Ambrose and Martyn Holland are set to join as managing directors, reporting to Andy Smith, chairman and CEO, UK Aviation Practice, Marsh JLT Specialty.

Ambrose, is expected to join next month and has been head of aviation at Swiss Re since 2016 He will join the aviation practice in a senior leadership role, working across all product lines.

Holland comes to the aviation practice from Aon, where he was head of aerospace for the firm’s international business from 2013. At Marsh, Holland will focus on developing the firm’s aerospace services and solutions, he is expected to join the firm early next year.

In the real estate space Bryce Check and Anna Whitfield join the UK team.

Check will become business relationship director at Marsh later this month and Whitfield took up the position of client service director on 7 October.

Both join Marsh from Aon where Check was a business relationship director in the real estate practice and Whitfield was a client director.

Beazley nominates Rachel Turk to lead corporate development

Beazley has appointed Rachel Turk as head of corporate development, effective immediately, following the retirement of Mark Goodman.

Turk has led the London D&O team at Beazley since 2015.

In her new role, Turk will work closely with the board, the executive and underwriting committees to agree corporate strategy and work on business plans; as well as being responsible for product innovation and corporate transactions. She will be supervised by Andrew Horton.

The London D&O team will now be led by Wayne Imrie. He has been with Beazley for 13 years as an executive risks underwriter focusing on US employment practices liability and private company D&O, as well as leading the wage & hour product.

Director of finance and operations recruited by HDI Global Specialty SE UK

HDI Global Specialty SE has employed Simon Hunt to be director of finance and operations, effective immediately.

Hunt joins from RSA where he had spent eight years, most recently as finance director, commercial.

In his new role he will be based at HDI’s London office and also joins HDI Global Specialty SE’s UK executive team.

In a statement, HDI has detailed that this appointment completes its UK senior leadership team, following its launch in January this year.

Allianz has made three new appointments across its SME and corporate partner team

Insurer, Allianz has appointed a new SME branch manager; key account manager and partnership manager.

Taking up the role of SME branch manager, Hayley Colraine joined the firm in 2010 as part of its graduate scheme and will now report directly to Allianz’s head of SME and corporate partner distribution, Stephen Taylor.

Marie Doherty has been appointed to partnership manager for the corporate partner team. She has worked at Allianz for 12 years and takes up this post from a role as key account manager.

Taking effect from 1 November, Chris Long will join the SME and corporate partner team as partnership manager. Long is currently executive assistant to the broker markets directors.

Insurance focused recruitment consultancy, Flagship Recruitment has been launched

James Burn has started a new recruitment consultancy called Flagship Recruitment.

Burns, the CEO of the new consultancy, has experience of placing candidates over a range of financial services firms both in the UK and across Europe.

He commented: “I set up Flagship because I felt recruitment has become quite impersonal. We use technology but only to add value to what should be, a very personal experience. For example, the personal CV builder we’ve created in our candidate career portal offers useful flexibility.

“Rather than banging out a generic CV, candidates can adapt each one to more closely match the specific needs of each role, directly from the portal.”

