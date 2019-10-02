Market moves: Stepping up

The past month has witnessed some high level changes, this month’s market focus is the departure of Rob Townend, MD of UK GI at Aviva, as part of a wider management reshuffle

In the broking space, Gallagher has expanded its specialist sport, media and entertainment capability with a new hire, sports broadcaster Jill Douglas. Saffron Insurance has selected a new MD, Steve Seekings, after David Beswick announced his departure; Robin Thomson has been appointed to be MD of Tasker Insurance Brokers; CCRS has hired Annie Watson as an MD of broking and Paul Samways has retired after a decade as MD at Miles Smith.

Turning to insurers, Hiscox promoted Joanne Musselle from within to be group chief underwriting officer. Tokio Marine Kiln also had a management shuffle. Meanwhile, Chris Dobson and John Blundell are set to retire from Ageas and Ecclesiatical respectively.

In the wider sphere, Marlene Shiels OBE will become chair of the Financial Conduct Authority’s small business practitioner panel and James Sharp retired from Ten Insurance Services at the end of last month.

Broker

Gallagher has hired sports broadcaster, Jill Douglas to join its UK operations as a business development consultant. In her new post, Douglas will work with existing teams to develop tailored propositions and targeted campaigns aimed at the world of sport, media and entertainment.

Steve Seekings has been promoted to MD of Saffron Insurance from his position as operations director. Seekings replaces David Beswick who left the organisation in July. At the time of Beswick’s departure it was announced that directors Seekings, Colin Fellowes and Keith McGregor would continue to lead the firm until the new MD was appointed.

Tasker Insurance Group has chosen Robin Thomson to be the managing director of Tasker Insurance Brokers, the group’s retail broking business. The role was previously filled by Ann Bowyer who will remain at Tasker as a group executive. Thomson has over three decades of experience in the industry, having previously held senior roles at Layton Blackham, Bluefin, and Clear Insurance.

Annie Watson has joined CCRS as MD of broking. Neil Campbell remains in his post as overall managing director of the firm. Watson started at CCRS in the middle of September and moves to the firm from a branch director position at Aspen in Glasgow.

Paul Samways has retired following a decade as MD of Miles Smith, Insurance Age revealed. Samways will remain as a consultant to the business. The post will be filled temporarily by Ian Cook, who has been Miles Smith’s sales and development director since July 2018.

Market focus: Aviva At the end of September it was announced that Rob Townend (pictured right), MD of UK GI at Aviva is leaving the firm after 23 years. Aviva CEO of general insurance Colm Holmes commented: “I would like to personally thank Rob Townend for the contribution he has made – his skill and experience have helped transform our general insurance business and his tireless campaigning on personal injury reform, to address the compensation culture, has even helped change the law in the UK.” Townend will continue to work closely with Holmes until December, taking a lead role in transitioning the business to the new structure, which was announced last June. This change will see the separation of its UK life and general insurance businesses. Townend’s departure is one of many people moves taking place within Aviva including Phil Bayles, moving on from his position as MD of intermediaries at the provider, to become chief distribution officer.

Insurer

Aviva has appointed Erica Arnold to the new position of chief operating officer, a role she will take up in early 2020 when she moves from her group enterprise services officer role at Zurich. In her new post, Arnold will be responsible for Aviva’s customer strategy and every part of IT across the group. She will report to CEO, Maurice Tulloch. Aviva has also appointed George Culmer as an independent non-executive director. Culmer, who was CFO of Lloyd’s Banking Group until 2 August this year, will also join Aviva’s board audit, risk and nomination committees.

Hiscox has promoted Joanne Musselle to group chief underwriting officer from her position as CUO for Hiscox Retail. She succeeds Richard Watson, who has previously announced he will retire on 31 December 2019. Musselle will take on the role after Watson has left and, in February 2020, she will also join the Hiscox board as an executive director.

Broker distribution director, Chris Dobson will be retiring from Ageas at the end of 2019. Dobson has been in charge of broker distribution at Ageas for nearly 15 years. The insurer said he played a “pivotal role” in Ageas’s product and service offering to brokers. Dobson told Insurance Age that Ageas is currently considering whether or not to keep the broker distribution director position following his exit.

Tokio Marine Kiln has restructured its management team: Charles Franks is leaving as chief executive after 11 years and will take up fresh responsibilities within the Tokio Marine Group (TMG), he will remain a member of the TMK board. Brad Irick will become the new CEO at the firm as of 1 January 2020, he has held the role of deputy chief executive officer of TMK since August 2018. Succeeding him as deputy CEO is Nick Hutton-Penman, effective from 1 October 2019.

Aspen Insurance Holdings has appointed Clive Edwards to be the new chief executive officer of Aspen Insurance UK (AIUK) and Aspen Managing Agency (Amal). Previous CEO of AIUK and Amal, Mike Cain, has moved to the position of group chief operating officer. The appointment means Edwards will leave his role as co-chief underwriting officer of AIUK.

The former head of legal at RSA, Simon Logan, has been appointed as vice president of commercial and legal at InsurTech Inshur. Logan was previously legal director of insurance, EMEA at Uber, where he was responsible for providing legal and commercial counsel in the 40 countries Uber is active in the EMEA region.

Ecclesiastical has announced that John Blundell, MD of its UK general insurance business, will retire in 2020. He will continue to run the business while a successor is sought, in order to ensure a smooth transition period. Blundell joined Ecclesiastical in September 2016 and his career in the insurance industry has spanned 35 years, starting as a graduate trainee at Norwich Union (now Aviva).

Other

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced the appointment of Marlene Shiels OBE as chair of its small business practitioner panel, she succeeded Craig Errington as the panel’s chair on 1 October. Shiels, who is currently CEO of Capital Credit Union, also works as an adviser to HRH Duchess of Cornwall on credit unions and financial inclusion.

Ten Insurance Services boss James Sharp retired from the network at the end of September, Insurance Age revealed. Sharp was the last of the company’s three founders still in an executive position. Dawn Derbyshire, who has already been MD of Ten for nearly three years, will succeed Sharp in his position as MD of its

holding company, Ten Operations Services and Holdings (Tosh).