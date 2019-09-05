Market moves: Summer shifts

July and August were not affected by the “summer lull”, with many major moves in the market, such as Amanda Blanc’s exit from her prominent positions at Zurich and the Association of British Insurers

There have been a multitude of market moves in the broking space. Derek Henry has become managing director of broking at Brightside; Gallagher CIO, Steve O’Donnell has left the firm; David Wolfe, formerly of Aviva, will now consult for Compass Networks & Compass London Markets; Andy Tedstone has been chosen as CEO of Cobra Network; and James Hallam has appointed Roy Standish to the position of director of partnerships – a newly created role. Meanwhile, Saffron Insurance revealed that David Beswick was set to exit the managing director role.

Zooming in on insurance providers, Allianz nominated two new branch heads and has found a new head of commercial lines pricing, Claire Buck.

In other market moves, Wrisk has a new CEO, Nimeshh Patel; Victor Insurance has boosted John Stephenson’s position from commercial director to country manager, UK; Chris Guillaume formally transitioned from chief executive officer to non-executive director at Open GI; Jon Dye was called in to be ABI chair and Julie Page’s term as Biba deputy chair ended.

Brokers

Brightside Group has appointed Derek Henry as managing director of broking, to replace Russell Bence, who left the Bristol-based broker in order to pursue other interests.

Gallagher has confirmed that CIO, Steve O’Donnell has left the firm. A spokesperson explained that the business will announce O’Donnell’s successor in due course. O’Donnell has also worked at MS Amlin and held several senior roles outside of the insurance space.

David Wolfe has been hired as a consultant for Compass Networks and Compass London Markets. He was formerly at Aviva for four decades, within a variety of roles, including head of trading for London and the South East.

In late July Insurance Age revealed that Andy Tedstone has been appointed CEO at Cobra Network, replacing Steve Burrows with immediate effect. Burrows has agreed to stay at the business as a consultant. This move followed the acquisition of Cobra by PIB.

James Hallam has appointed Roy Standish to the position of director of partnerships. The move was effective as of 22 July. A spokesperson for James Hallam told Insurance Age that this was role had just been created and the broker detailed that Standish will be in charge of the strategic direction of its partnership programme for appointed representatives. Standish’s cv includes working at Zurich for more than three decades in various posts, his most recent being as sales and distribution director.

Saffron Insurance has announced that David Beswick will soon leave his position as managing director. He will be available to the firm until January 2020 and directors, Steve Seekings, Colin Fellowes and Keith McGregor will continue to lead the business until a new MD is approved.

Insurers

Allianz Insurance has selected two new branch heads. It has chosen Eibhlin Swan to be SME branch manager and Stephen Taylor as head of SME and corporate partner distribution. Swan will look after the Maidstone small business branch and will report to Taylor. Also at Allianz, a new head of commercial lines pricing has been appointed, Claire Buck will replace Tom Saliba, who left the firm earlier this year. In this role, Buck will look after the development of pricing capability for Allianz’s commercial business and open up new data opportunities for underwriting by examining evolving technologies.

Others

InsurTech start-up, Wrisk has named Nimeshh Patel as chief executive officer. Former CEO and co-founder, Niall Barton became executive chairman.

Victor Insurance, which terms itself as the world’s largest manufacturing general underwriter, promoted commercial director John Stephenson to country manager, UK. Currently in the CEO-equivalent position, Paul Drake, is set to retire in September. Stephenson joined Victor Insurance UK (then Bluefin Underwriting) in 2014. He held a number of positions at the firm until he became commercial director of Bluefin Underwriting in 2015.

Chris Guillaume formally handed over his Open GI CEO position to become a NED in mid July. Simon Badley became the new CEO on 2 July and after a small period of overlap, Guillaume left the chief executive position on 12 July. Badley was previously UK CEO at Iress and has been chief executive of Avelo, which was bought by Iress in 2013.

Allianz UK CEO Jon Dye was named as the new chair of the Association of British Insurers (ABI). He will replace Amanda Blanc, who resigned from the position following her stepping down as EMEA CEO of Zurich. Dye will serve as chair for a year, according to the ABI, after which the role will resume having a two-year tenure.

Julie Page has left her deputy chair position at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), Insurance Age revealed in July. Director at Yutree Insurance Laura High will take over the role. She has been on Biba’s board for more than two years. Biba stated that Page, who is also Aon’s Risk Solutions CEO, is stepping down because she has completed five years on the board. She had been deputy chair since February 2018.

Market focus Zurich

Right at the beginning of July, Zurich Insurance Group confirmed that Amanda Blanc (pictured right), CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as bank distribution and a member of the group’s executive committee, stepped down from her post. Blanc also resigned as chair of the ABI.

Blanc was formerly UK CEO at Axa and left in April 2018 to join Zurich. When Blanc first left Axa, brokers thought she would be a “great fit” at Zurich, stating that she was a “big loss to Axa and an unbelievable gain to Zurich”.

Mario Greco, group chief executive officer at Zurich, said: “We appreciate Amanda’s contributions during her time with us, in particular as we drive innovation throughout the business and introduce an enhanced culture of service for our customers. Our business in EMEA is performing well under the strong leadership of our country CEOs.”

Huw Evans, director general of the ABI, said on Twitter: “Amanda has been an excellent ABI chair over the last year; energetic, committed and focused on the issues that matter the most. I hope she will continue to play a prominent role in the leadership of our industry over the years ahead.”

It is not yet clear what Blanc’s next move will be.

A few days later Blanc’s replacement, Alison Martin (pictured right), took over the role with immediate effect. She has been at Zurich since October 2017 and will balance the CEO of EMEA post with her current position as group chief risk officer while they search for a suitable successor.

Martin has previously worked in a series of management roles at Swiss Re, her most recent role at the firm was global head of life and health business management.

Greco commented: “Alison is perfectly suited for this role. She is an enthusiastic leader who combines industry expertise with the right mix of customer focus, people management and commercial experience.”