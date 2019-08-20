Brightside hires new MD of broking as Russell Bence exits

Derek Henry, formerly of Ardonagh Group, will join the broker in September.

Brightside Group has appointed Derek Henry as managing director of broking, joining the business on 1 September.

He will replace Russell Bence, who has left the Bristol-based broker to pursue other interests. Bence first joined Brightside in April 2016 after leaving Markerstudy.

Henry previously worked at Ardonagh Group, leading the business’s relationship with the insurance market, but left the consolidator in 2018 to set up his own advisory business. His CV also includes roles at the RAC, Capita Insurance Services and Junction.

In his new role at Brightside, he will be responsible for driving trading and overseeing insurer relationships and partnerships. Henry will also sit on the broker’s board and executive committee.

Experience

Commenting on Henry’s appointment, McCafferty stated: “He is an experienced insurance executive and highly-regarded in the market. He will bring a great blend of trading and strategic thinking to Brightside.”



He added: “Derek knows the Brightside business well and brings a strong combination of skills and experience running retail businesses in both personal and commercial segments, trading and business development, and managing critical insurer and partner relationships.”



Henry commented: “The business has a great blend of personal and commercial business and I am looking forward to playing my part to accelerate our growth and achieve the ambition to be one of the best multi-niche, scale brokers in the market.”

Departures

Bence’s departure is hot on the heels of former Brightside non-executive director Mark Cliff leaving the business.

Cliff was previously CEO of the broker, but stepped down in July 2018. The following month, the CEO role was taken over by former Axa boss McCafferty.

In December 2018, Brightside’s MD for insurance, David Sweeney, left the business by “mutual consent”.

McCafferty said: “I’d like to thank Russell for his contribution to Brightside during the last three years and wish him well for the future.”

Finance

Brightside has also promoted James Slade to the role of chief financial officer. He joined the Brightside finance team in 2015 and has been CFO on an interim basis.

McCafferty commented: “James has proved to be an extremely capable interim CFO and I’m very pleased that he now steps up to the CFO role on a permanent basis.”

In April this year, former Swinton distribution director Richard Beaven became chief operating officer of Brightside.

