Martyn Holman pops up at PremFina

Former Markerstudy group commercial director joins the premium finance firm's advisory board.

PremFina has added Martyn Holman to its advisory board.

Holman, who left the group commercial director role at Markerstudy in 2017, is also chairman of The National Salvage Association, as revealed by Insurance Age last year.

He is also a non-executive director of software company Open GI as well as telematics firm Smart Driver Insurance.

Holman was previously chief executive officer at Brightside and has also worked as a director at Marsh.

Premium finance company PremFina noted that its advisory board aims to further its mission to use technology to “improve insurance and provide brokers with the tools they need to take ownership of their offering”.

Development

Holman commented: “I very much look forward to working with the company and hopefully assisting in its continued development.”

Premfina chief executive officer Bundeep Singh Rangar added: “Martyn brings incredible knowledge and experience to the board, providing immediate impact on PremFina.

“As we bring on new advisors, it sends a signal of our commitment to provide the best software and product possible with guidance from the brightest minds and best talent in the industry.”

