Covéa names Carolyn Callan as Simon Cooter's successor

Callan, currently head of SME & schemes at the provider, will take on the commercial lines & HNW director role on 1 May.

Covéa Insurance has named Carolyn Callan as its new commercial lines & HNW director, succeeding Simon Cooter.

She will take on the role on 1 May and also join the executive committee of the insurer.

Last year Cooter announced his intention to leave the business in 2019 due to a desire to change the pace of his working life.

Callan joined Covéa in November 2017 as head of SME & schemes and the provider stated she has many years of leadership experience in insurance.

Her CV includes 11 years at Swinton as director of commercial insurance, as well as a stint at Towergate where she was responsible for business development and marketing strategy for the SME and advisory broking business.

Transition

The provider stated that Cooter will leave the business in August 2019 and until then work with Callan with the aim of ensuring a smooth transition, including a focus on continuity for broker partners.

Cooter, who joined Covéa in January 2013, told Insurance Age last year that he would be looking for opportunities across broking, insurers, InsurTech or working with relevant charities for the next post in his career.

Callan commented: “This is a great business that is built on fantastic people and relationships and that’s something that won’t change.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with the team to continue to build on the strong legacy that Simon leaves behind.”

Cooter added: “It was really important to me that we had an orderly and positive transition and my priority now is to help Carolyn as she takes over and then to watch from the sidelines as the team prospers.

“I’ve loved my 6 years at Covéa and I am as sad to be leaving such a great team as I am excited about the things I do next!”

Covéa chief executive officer James Reader explained that the insurer had undertaken an “extensive search” over the last six months.

He continued: “Carolyn’s appointment is recognition of her undoubted leadership abilities and the fantastic impact she’s made on our business in the 17 months she’s been with us.

“Our Commercial Lines & HNW business has made great progress under Simon’s leadership and I know that our people and broker partners will welcome Carolyn as she leads the business on to bigger and better things.”

Commenting on his plans for the future, Cooter told Insurance Age: “I will be staying in and around the industry. IUAD (Insurance United Against Dementia) is really important to me and I will continue to work on that.

“I also plan to be pursue INED and other advisory roles where I can use my executive experience to help other businesses to grow profitably. Alongside that, I plan to free up more time to travel and do other non-insurance stuff.”

