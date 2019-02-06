Profile: Claudio Gienal, CEO of UK and Ireland, Axa

Axa’s new CEO of UK and Ireland has a tough act to follow, but Claudio Gienal is going back to brokers to make sure the insurer is providing the service customers have come to expect

Claudio Gienal’s route to the UK insurance sector got off to an unusual start. Hailing from a remote village in the Swiss mountains with less than 2,000 people and within five minutes’ walk from a ski slope, he went to school in a monastery before moving to Zurich to study engineering at university.

After failing to find an engineering job he wanted he ended up working for Accenture. As a consultant he saw a lot of different businesses across a diverse set of industries including tobacco, insurance, banking, food and telecoms.

“Insurance was a conscious choice,” Gienal explains. “We are giving our customers the peace of mind that they can do what they want to do and we are there when they need us. It’s a noble cause.”

Into insurance

After a number of years in different consultancy roles, including at McKinsey, the urge to get into insurance grew stronger and in 2008 he joined Zurich Insurance to work for the group chief financial officer. His entrance into the UK market came in 2011 when he moved across to become UK chief operating officer and deputy chief executive officer.

“It’s the first time that my family and I got in touch with the country and it was an easy choice to come back now, because we knew more or less what to expect,” Gienal notes.

He spent a total of nine years in various roles within Zurich and in 2014 he moved back to Switzerland to be CEO of the life business – a position he held for over two years.

“When Mario Greco took over as CEO on a group level, he asked me to join him in his direct team to work out the strategy for all of Zurich. We developed the strategy together with 40 colleagues around the globe.”

But once the plan was in place, Gienal left the provider and spent the following six months in the garden. He describes his time between jobs as “fantastic”, which is easy to understand when he goes on to say that he took his family skiing for six weeks and then on holiday to Hawaii for eight weeks.

Claudio Gienal’s CV September 2018 – present: CEO Axa UK and Ireland July 2017 – August 2018: Chief strategy development officer for Germany, Belgium and UK/Ireland, Axa Insurance April 2016 – June 2017: Group chief strategy officer, Zurich Insurance Company January 2014 – March 2016: CEO Zurich Life Switzerland January 2011 – December 2013: Chief operating officer, UK GI, Zurich Insurance Company March 2010 – January 2011: Head of group PMO and group sourcing, Zurich Insurance Company July 2008 – March 2010: Head of operational transformation - group operations, Zurich Insurance Company June 2004 – June 2008: Engagement manager, McKinsey & Company 1998 – 2004: Manager, Accenture

In July 2017 he joined Axa at group level and in September last year he stepped into his current role as UK and Ireland chief executive. He took over the position from Bertrand Poupart-Lafarge, who had held it on an interim basis. Previous CEO Amanda Blanc left in April last year, in somewhat of a role reversal with Gienal, to join Zurich.

Big boots

At the time of Blanc’s departure many brokers questioned whether anyone would be able to fill her shoes. Whilst her leaving for an EMEA role did not necessarily come as a huge shock to the market, her exit highlighted that she is liked and respected by UK brokers and colleagues on the insurer side.

So does Gienal worry about being seen as “Amanda Blanc’s replacement”? The short answer is no. “I’ve had a warm welcome from everyone I’ve met so far,” he states. “I’ve found everybody as being very open and trusting.”

According to the CEO, he decided to take the position because he has always been driven to have jobs on the operational side. “You are closer to the customer and can see why we do things the way we do them and you have the power to make changes,” he explains.

In addition, he flags that it was always the plan to end up in the UK with Axa.

“This job is basically what I had signed up for with Thomas and I would not have done it in any country, but it’s a very challenging and interesting market in the UK,” Gienal continues. “To some extent it felt like coming back home.”

In his view the UK is a fantastic country to live in with many similarities to Switzerland. For the first five months he frequently travelled back and forth to see his family, including his two young daughters, but a few weeks ago they came across to settle in England.

According to Gienal his family is top priority and in his spare time he spends as much time as he can with his daughters. He notes: “They are at an age where it is key to be around and it’s a good way to relax.”

His childhood home near the skiing slope has also resulted in a keen interest in skiing and other sports. But he prefers staying active himself rather than being a spectator and does not follow any sports teams. But between work and family there is little time for leisure.

Turning back to business. Gienal describes the UK insurance sector as mature and intermediated with a lot of professionalism, but also a traditional market that is changing.

UK focus

“It’s different in the mechanics as to how it works here, in the retail space it’s very competitive on price, perhaps with less of a focus on the quality of the outcome for customers than you would find in other markets like Switzerland or Belgium,” he outlines.

But he is very positive about Axa’s position in the UK, picking out that he has inherited a “very strong business that allows you to think and to implement things rather than just having to fight to get the scale”.

Gienal further argues that Axa’s $15bn (£11.1bn) deal to buy XL, which was announced in March last year, was a bold strategic move that helped reshape the provider as a company. Explaining that Axa and XL compete in very different fields he maintains that there has not been an overlap between the two businesses. Axa XL covers reinsurance, specialties and the Lloyd’s market, while Axa’s focus is on health, retail, SME and mid-market.

“We both have good footprints and relationships and we want to keep those,” he continues. “We don’t want anyone to be unsettled by the fact that we are now together.”

In his first five months in the role, Gienal notes that he has focused on meeting broker partners as well as the people working within Axa’s 20 locations across the UK and Ireland. And while he claims he does not have a strategy for the business yet, he highlights that brokers remain an important part of the insurer’s distribution strategy.

“There are longstanding trusted relationships and that’s the way to go to market, especially in the SME and commercial space,” he argues.

“Done well there’s value added by having good relationships on both sides. When it comes to brokers I’m very keen that we continue to be professional and focus on a good outcome and transparency for customers and that we can keep up a good dialogue.”

He stresses that brokers have been very demanding about what they expect from Axa and adds that he wants to know where the insurer can improve and what brokers perceive its strengths and weaknesses to be.

When asked about the current lack of strategy for the future, he states that the intention is to engage with the management committee, along with 20 people that will be chosen from across the company, in a process that will take “several months”.

On the UK regional broker market “Brokers are a key component when it comes to how we go to market. Not all brokers are the same so it depends on which ones we look at. We have very different relationships with the regional brokers, where it’s nice to see the diversity in terms of skills and approaches that the brokers have. “We will continue to keep the branches. I know some of my colleagues at our competitors have had a different view, but for me it’s important to keep the local presence. It’s key to make sure we stay close to our brokers and customers.”

Strategic thinking

“I want to get people involved and to develop with them that strategic narrative for the next 10 years. The starting point is strong so it’s about how we continue the longstanding relationships we have, while being mindful that the demands of the market as well as the customers are changing.”

He highlights that he wants to simplify and transform the company after years of growth and acquisitions. There is duplication in certain areas of the business and the operation is not as simple and efficient as it should be. But according to Gienal, it is not about making redundancies, but rather about finding ways to digest further growth with the staff already employed in the company.

Acquisitions are not high on the agenda for now and Gienal notes that Axa is not currently looking to make any deals in the UK. “We will look at things that come up, but it’s not part of the strategy,” he admits.

With Brexit around the corner, Gienal argues that Axa is ready for any possible scenario, despite the uncertainties of what will happen and how the insurance sector will be impacted.

“We have done everything to make sure that we have good continuation on customer service and that we can fulfill our obligations as promised,” he concludes. “It will be a challenge that we tackle as everything else.”