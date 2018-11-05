Zurich appoints regional broker heads

Michelle Taylor joins from RSA as head of broker market for the south east while Matt Perkin is promoted to look after the midlands, south west and Wales.

Zurich has made changes to its general insurance distribution team with Michelle Taylor joining from RSA as head of broker market for the Southeast, and Matt Perkin is promoted to the same role for the Midlands, Southwest and Wales.

Taylor was a strategic account director at RSA until recently, following a career of nearly three decades spanning a number of roles in trading and broker relationships at Aviva and Lloyds Syndicate, ERS.



Having joined Zurich in 2011, Perkin was most recently the strategic assistant to UK CEO Tulsi Naidu, and has held a number of roles sales and distribution roles within the organisation.

Commitment

Both report to Zurich’s head of broker market distribution, James Roberts. He commented: “Our broker distribution team goes from strength to strength – Michelle and Matt really underpin our commitment to regional broking, and have focused and dedicated people on the ground up and down the country.

“Between them and their respective teams they have Wales, the midlands and southern England covered, and have the framework and links to make sure our broker partners get the very best partnership and access to our underwriting expertise that they need.”

Roberts, who was promoted in March, reports to head of UK distribution Graham Boffey. Taylor takes on Roberts’ former position.

Perkin fulfils the role vacated by Matt Hartigan who left to join the Higos team in Bristol.

The Zurich broker distribution team underwent a restructure in 2017.

