Premium Credit promotes Andrew Chapman to CFO

Chapman has been with the premium finance provider since 2004.

Premium Credit has hired Andrew Chapman as chief financial officer.

Chapman, who joined Premium Credit in 2004, also joins the board of the business.

A spokesperson for the premium finance provider told Insurance Age that Chapman had been in the role on an interim basis since its previous CFO Nayan Kisnadwala left the business in May 2018.

Chapman will lead the finance function with responsibility for financial and management accounting, financial planning and analysis as well as treasury and investor relations.

Strategy

The business explained that he will report to CEO Tom Woolgrove and work with the executive committee and the board to shape and execute Premium Credit’s strategy.

Chapman has held a number of different roles within the premium finance provider, including within the Financial Planning and Analysis team. He has also headed up the Treasury and Investor Relations Team.

Woolgrove commented: “We are delighted to promote Andrew to the role of CFO.

“Andrew’s depth of business knowledge, his business acumen and his drive to better serve our clients and customers and to grow Premium Credit will serve him well in his new role.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.