Gilles Normand leaves Swinton

CFO Scott Kennedy becomes CEO on interim basis.

Gilles Normand has left the chief executive post at Swinton.

According to a filing at Companies House his directorship ended on 3 October.

The firm was recently sold to Ardonagh Group for £165m in a deal expected to complete around the turn of the year.

Interim

Normand joined the broker in January 2015 moving across from the parent company of Swinton and Covéa Insurance. He took over from Christophe Bardet.

He remains an employee of the French mutual Covéa Group.

Swinton’s current chief financial officer Scott Kennedy has been appointed as CEO on an interim basis and Chris Moat continues in his role of chairman of Swinton Group.

Kennedy joined Swinton in December 2017 having previously worked at BNN Technology, Willis Towers Watson and HSBC.

Emma Rawlinson, currently director for business strategy and performance, has become CFO.

Decision

A spokesperson for Swinton said it would be “business as usual” under the leadership of Kennedy and Moat in the run up to the deal completing.

The spokesperson stated: “As a Covéa employee, Gilles Normand has taken the decision that the time is right to leave the Swinton Group.

“During his four year tenure, the business has been transformed and is well on its way to becoming a leading digital broker.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.