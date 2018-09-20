Marsh makes Alistair Fraser CEO of UK corporate division

Joe Grogan moves to be chairman of Marsh Ireland.

Marsh has appointed Alistair Fraser as CEO of its UK corporate division.

He succeeds Joe Grogan who has been named as chairman of Marsh Ireland.

The broker stated that the appointments, subject to regulatory approval, are expected to take effect by the end of this year.

Fraser is currently CEO and president director of Marsh Indonesia.

In his new role, he will have overall responsibility for Marsh’s corporate business across the UK and report to Chris Lay, CEO, Marsh UK & Ireland.

Experience

According to the firm, Fraser has over 22 years of experience in the international insurance industry and has spent more than a decade at Marsh, where he has held numerous leadership positions in the UK, Singapore and Indonesia.

He was previously head of the Reading office and helped lead the Southern Region, which included overseeing the Bristol and Southampton offices, before moving to a sales leadership role in Asia in 2012.

As chairman of Marsh Ireland, Grogan will oversee Marsh’s Irish operations, with a particular focus on implementing Marsh’s Brexit strategy.

He will continue to report to Lay and serve as a board member of Marsh Ltd. In a near 40-year career Grogan has been with Marsh for 27 years and led the UK corporate business since 2009.

Leader

Lay commented: “Joe is an exceptional leader who has played a pivotal role in developing Marsh’s business in the UK and Ireland over the last two decades.

“I would like to thank him for his considerable efforts and wish him success in his new role as Chairman of Marsh Ireland.”

He added: “Alistair brings extensive international experience in leading strong teams and growing businesses to our UK corporate division.

“Under his leadership, he will ensure that the firm delivers the services and solutions that our corporate clients need to mitigate the increasingly complex risks they face, and continue to be successful.”

