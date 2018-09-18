Ex Jelf director Richard Tuplin joins Broker Network Partners

Business also promotes Susan Adcock to chief operating officer.

Broker Network Partners has hired Richard Tuplin as chief development officer and promoted Susan Adcock to chief operating officer.

Tuplin has worked as an independent broker for over 18 years, holding various roles including managing director of Jelf Insurance Partnership (formerly TIP) and latterly regional director for Jelf Insurance Brokers.

The acquisition arm of Broker Network noted that Tuplin will work with each partner to help them develop and drive their commercial plans as well as supporting on future deals.

Meanwhile Adcock will focus on running the operation including the integration of all regional partner and satellite acquisitions.

A spokesperson for Broker Network told Insurance Age that both roles are newly created.

The business stated that it will continue its buying strategy after most recently snapping up Yorkshire-based broker Lockyers.

Support

Des O’Connor, Broker Network’s chief commercial officer, commented: “Richard’s background in regional broking and his market knowledge is invaluable and will only strengthen the support that we give to our current and future partners.

“Susan has been part of the team since inception and has built solid relationships with our existing partners. Her new role will enable her to take much more of a strategic focus across the group.”

Tuplin added: “I’m excited to be joining such a growing business and one which has such a strong federation of brands and management teams.

“I look forward to working with our Partners so that we can fulfil their business plans.”

Adcock concluded: “I’m delighted to be working alongside Richard and supporting the team as we continue the journey of establishing regional broking powerhouses across the UK.”

