Executive assistant: Moving on up

In the fourth instalment of the series, Insurance Age meets Shradha Patel, executive assistant (EA) to RSA chief claims officer, UK and International, Karl Helgesen, and Ronan Buckley, former EA to RSA UK CEO Steve Lewis

Shradha Patel has been chief claims officer (CCO) Karl Helgesen’s EA for little over a year and she notes the key elements to succeed in the role include learning fast and delivering quality output at all times.

“Essentially you are the face of your boss and the work that you deliver goes in his or her name so that quality element is always there,” she explains.

Her day-to-day responsibilities include taking on some of the work on Helgesen’s behalf, as well as liaising with the communications team and other departments within the claims function.

The whole spectrum

“I believe the EA really adds value by helping to deliver the business plan and support the execs when they need it because they have such a huge remit,” Patel notes.

She highlights that the job has taught her that it is important to take a step back in order to take a few steps forward.

“You learn to see the business across the whole spectrum and there are things you may not see if you’re immersed in just one part of it,” she adds.

In addition, she sits in on and assists Helgesen in setting the agenda for the claims leadership team’s meetings as well as taking part in meetings with senior stakeholders across the business.

Patel states that a great benefit of being an EA is the opportunity to learn how the business operates in a wider function, but flags that it also increases the amount of time she can spend with senior stakeholders.

After a year in the post she hasn’t decided what her next career step will be – but she highlights that she wants to remain an EA for at least one more year to “really get under the skin of what we’re all about as a function”.

“You want to find something that doesn’t only pique your interest but actually speaks to your skillset as well,” she continues. “I’m still in the process of finding that and I haven’t ruled anything out yet.”

Shradha Patel Before becoming EA to RSA chief claims officer Karl Helgesen about a year ago, Patel worked as a change business partner at the insurer. She initially joined RSA from the Association of British Insurers in February 2015 as a compliance manager. “Part of my role was to help with Steve Lewis’s regulatory meetings with the FCA [Financial Conduct Authority]. Ronan and I worked together then because he was Steve’s EA at the time,” she remembers. “It was conversations with Ronan about what I wanted to do in the future that led to my role within the change team within claims.” Patel had been in her claims role for about nine months when Helgesen stepped into the CCO role and started looking for an EA. Her boss at the time had been an EA herself and put Patel’s name forward. “You can get as much or as little as you want out of this job, but for me it’s a real opportunity where you can learn a lot,” she adds.

All change

It has been nearly two years since Ronan Buckley moved on from his role as RSA UK chief executive Steve Lewis’s EA. He now works for the insurer as change director for the UAE and Bahrain. He remembers that his job description included getting Lewis prepared for meetings and briefings, as well as attending meetings on his behalf and dealing with people within the organisation.

“Very few days were the same,” he adds. “It’s very much about being the person you’re working for and making sure you are acting on their behalf all the time.”

Prior to working for Lewis, Buckley was EA to former personal lines managing director Mark Christer, and he notes that in both of his EA roles he was treated as an integral part of the team.

Executive experience

“You get to sit down and have conversations about specific projects with the members of the exec team and that can only be good for your own development,” he continues. “You observe what they do and learn from that.”

Buckley says that the most valuable skills he learned as an EA include stakeholder management, communication and strategic thinking, adding: “There’s also a bit around your calmness and how you act under pressure. I’m a different person now than I was five years ago.”

After about 18 months he started to think about what he wanted to do next and set about talking to people to see if any opportunities were coming up. “I had an open conversation with Steve about it as well,” he adds.

RSA has a number of EAs at all times and Buckley describes the position as a “catalyst to your career”.

“It’s well-established in RSA and a high-profile role. You get to be in places and do things that you wouldn’t do if you weren’t an EA.”

The EAs in RSA have started their own networking group and sometimes work together on projects.

“If I need to go into an area and speak to someone I don’t know I’d go to their EA as my first point of contact,” highlights Patel.

She believes having EAs is valuable for the business, and explains: “We’ve all come from different backgrounds and it adds a little more variety and a different outlook from my own boss’s perspective as well.”

Ronan Buckley After joining RSA in 2001, Buckley has held a number of different positions at the insurer, including in claims handling, claims leadership, supply chains roles and personal home roles. “I was lucky to be on a development programme four or five years ago. In it I had the opportunity to learn different things and meet different people from across the globe and get access to the execs in terms of projects that we were working on,” he notes. “That was a catalyst for coming into the EA role.” Taking on the EA post he started out working for then personal lines managing director Mark Christer. After about 12 months he moved to become EA to Steve Lewis when Lewis took on the UK CEO position. Buckley reflects how the EA role helped him toward his current job. “After I finished my role with Steve I was the personal lines head of change and then the Middle East change team requested some support into the region,” he continues. “I was excited to take the opportunity because it’s different. It’s an example of the natural development opportunities that exist within the international team.”

Feeling the benefit

Buckley agrees, calling it a “win-win situation”, adding that RSA develops the EAs and then benefits from the skills they’ve learned when they progress to a new position within the organisation.

“It’s a two-way investment that creates opportunity for the organisation to develop you and you’ve got the opportunity to make the role what you want it to be. Afterwards you can shape the direction of your future.”

Both Buckley and Patel recommend being an EA. Patel concludes: “If you want something where you can really understand the business, not just from the ground up, but across the board and understand how things come together, this is a great role.”