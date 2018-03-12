Blog: Is insurance under-fined?

John Byrne of regulation experts Corlytics controversially argues that brokers could see worse from the regulator and says the market should learn from the “painful lessons” in banking.

Up until now, the insurance sector has arguably been under fined. In today’s increasingly complex regulatory environment, each regulated sector is expected to learn the lessons of the broader financial services community.

The insurance world has not had to bear the full glare of the regulators. But that is changing and One Call’s recent fine has shifted the high price of getting it wrong to centre stage.

There are lessons to be learned from other financial sector. Have you been paying attention to the painful lessons of your banking cousins?

The regulator publishes valuable insights of control failings as enforcement actions are brought. The teachings from one financial services sub-segment can be highly applicable to another. Especially for the insurance sector who appears to be the last to come under scrutiny.

Process

Data shows that when a regulator prioritises a specific theme, they typically follow a well-defined process. As the regulator investigates potential breaches, they increase their expertise in that sector.

Insurance brokers are now under the spotlight. The insurance sector needs to learn from other markets, as sophistication of investigation increase, so does the regulatory risk.

Appropriate and effective regulation is an absolute necessity as it boosts confidence in the sector and protects customers. Having watched the enforcement evolution in this space, we can shortly expect much stricter rules around transparency between underwriter and consumer.

The regulators enforcement activities are getting more teeth. All regulated firms, irrespective of sector, are expected to learn from the published and publicised mistakes of others. Data shows the subsequent offenders are treated more harshly.

Client money

Corlytics data shows that in the UK, for thematic issues such as the management of client assets, the banking sector can be a lead indicator for other regulated sectors.

The focus then shifts to asset management firms, followed by insurance companies. Over the last five years, nearly £190m in fines were levied across six firms alone, with an initial focus on segregation of assets controls in the banking sector, then moving to asset management firms and concluding with an in-depth focus on insurance.

The good news for brokers is that other sectors can act as ‘early warning’ indicators.

The insurance industry can and should learn from the fate of the banking world. You are responsible for following enforcement action and learning from the experts who understand the regulatory environment.

John Byrne is CEO of regulatory risk experts Corlytics