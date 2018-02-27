Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent / Why I chose insurance / Pet of the month / On the spot / Tweet of the month

Why I chose insurance

My father has always worked in the industry and he told me it was a business built around people. When I left university, I decided to follow in his footsteps. Now, over 10 years later, I’m pleased to say he was right and it absolutely still is. For me the best part of the job is working with brokers and clients to create the right solutions for them. Even as the industry changes, it remains a lively and challenging place to be and certainly not what it may appear to be from the outside!

David Burridge, property and package underwriting manager, Barbican Protect

My hidden talent

My father was in the insurance business. Although I never had plans to follow in his footsteps, the inevitable happened and insurance eventually caught up with me. However, I have managed to combine insurance with a passion for cycling, and joined specialist brokers Yellow Jersey. I didn’t start cycling until my late 20s. I soon became hooked and took up competitive triathlon which took me all round the world racing for my age group in GB kit. When I met my husband we decided to cycle 20,000km from London to Cape Town. Quite simply it was a life changing, awe-inspiring experience of extreme highs and lows meeting some incredible and wonderfully welcoming people. What was most powerful about the experience was how much we learnt about the power of two wheels – they can change a life for someone who lives in a remote village in Africa. It can get a girl to school safely, transport produce to markets, help healthcare workers get medicine to patients, the list goes on. We were able to support more people by fundraising £30,000 for World Bicycle Relief who supply bikes to school girls, healthcare workers and entrepreneurs across Africa.

Emily Conrad-Pickles, head of marketing, Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance

Pet of the month

Wilbur, Everett Mead’s office dog

Wilbur is a 12-month-old Cavapoo. He does find insurance life boring but enjoys raiding office bins and chewing on stuff

On the spot

McCarron Coates director Ian McCarron on business books, Leeds United and Percy Pigs

▶ My favourite book is…

…Liar’s Poker – one of the greatest business books of all time.

▶ When I was a child I wanted to be…

…the captain of Leeds United.

▶ The funniest person in insurance is…

…Darren Nightingale, CEO marine, energy and transportation at THB Group. Everyone knows Darren is a laugh a minute.

▶ The three foods I could not live without are…

…steak, chips and Percy Pigs.

▶ My dream job would be…

…boxing promoter or sports agent.

▶ My best moment in insurance (so far!) was…

…making the move in to Gauntlet’s AR network and forming my own insurance brokerage with my business partner Paul Coates.

Ian McCarron, director, McCarron Coates

