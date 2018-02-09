Market moves: Picking up pace

It is hard to believe that 2018 could have started with any more Market Moves gusto

Brokers and insurers alike were determined to make CEO-level changes as the new year kicked off with a bang. Axa struck first with the surprise ending of Brendan McCafferty’s 11-month tenure as UK CEO of intermediated and direct. Aviva was not far behind as Rob Townend stepped up to the managing director for UK GI role replacing Canada-bound Colm Holmes. There will be a transitional period at Aviva but not at Esure, where Stuart Vann left the CEO chair with immediate effect. However, brokers still managed to outdo the number of managerial appointments of their insurer counterparts. The list included major developments at Hastings, JLT Specialty, Carole Nash, Higos as well as new structures at Lockyers and Bennett Christmas. Surely this frantic pace cannot be maintained for a whole year!

Insurers & MGA s

Colm Holmes continued the tradition of the revolving door at Aviva by swapping the CEO of UK general insurance seat, after 20 months, for the president and CEO of Aviva Canada post. UK claims director Rob Townend was appointed managing director for UK GI at Aviva. In turn Andrew Morrish, currently Aviva’s UK motor claims and technology director, will move to the role of UK GI claims director. Additionally, Phil Bayles will continue in his role as managing director of UK intermediaries but will also take on extra responsibility for leading the trading strategy. The insurer highlighted that UK appointments “will become effective following a transitional period”.

At the same time as Brendan McCafferty’s departure (see box below) Axa confirmed that Waseem Malik will succeed the retiring Chris Voller in April 2018 as claims director and will join the Axa Insurance board.

The market completed a trio of UK CEO changes with the departure of Stuart Vann from Esure with immediate effect. Vann had joined the insurer in 2000 becoming CEO in February 2012. The provider said that it was looking for new leadership “with significant expertise and experience in a broad spectrum of customer facing businesses, in an increasingly digital and data driven world”. CFO Darren Ogden will hold the CEO position on an interim basis as the business searches for a successor to Vann.

The past month was not, however, exclusively about CEO changes. RSA revealed two appointments with Rob Gibbs becoming MD of Commercial Risk Solutions and Tony Buckle the MD for Global Risk Solutions. Gibbs replaced James Gearey who had taken on the post, which deals with UK-based commercial customers, in June 2017. Buckle joined from Swiss Re.

There was a double at Chubb too as Michael Avent was appointed regional manager for the Midlands and the South, while Louise Joyce became branch manager for Birmingham.

Staying in the region, Covéa Insurance made Nigel Johnstone its Midlands branch manager. He will be leading teams in the Birmingham and Bristol offices.

And finally another double, Ecclesiastical added Lisa Hurst and David Graham as high net worth underwriters in its art and private client team.

Market focus: Axa Brendan McCafferty’s (pictured right) shock departure from Axa at the start of January came only 11 months after taking on the role of UK CEO intermediated and direct after joining from Flood Re. The insurer revealed that the move was part of a management restructure and that his position would not be replaced. Instead the managing directors of Axa commercial intermediary and Axa direct – Jon Walker and Gareth Howell respectively – were promoted to the Axa Insurance board becoming executives. According to the provider the development was designed to improve operational focus within the business and bring greater clarity to reporting lines as well as streamlining decision-making. Amanda Blanc, group CEO of Axa UK and Ireland, commented: “Brendan came in at a tough time with several unexpected issues hitting the insurance industry almost simultaneously but he and the team managed them effectively. He leaves the business in good shape having weathered the storms of 2017. “I want to thank him sincerely for all his hard work and for the incredibly professional manner in which he has accepted the circumstances of his departure.”

Brokers

Brokers got in on the act of announcing CEO-level changes in January. Amazingly in even greater numbers than on the insurer side.

At Hastings, Toby van der Meer, currently MD of the UK trading subsidiary, will become group CEO on 1 March. He joined the business in 2011. Incumbent Gary Hoffman is set to become non-executive chairman when Mike Fairey retires in May.

Lucy Clarke will become the first Global CEO of JLT Specialty in April this year. Her new role covers all JLT Group’s business activities except reinsurance broking and employee benefits and she reports to the group CEO, Dominic Burke. Clarke, who joined in 2002, currently leads JLT Specialty’s energy and marine teams, and was appointed deputy CEO of JLT Specialty in the UK in September 2015.

Over at Carole Nash, David Newman is stepping down as CEO but staying with the business until the end of March 2018. The motorbike broker was bought by Ardonagh Group in October 2017. Ian Donaldson will take over in addition to his leadership of Autonet.

Meanwhile, Ian Gosden, the managing director at Higos who founded the broker in 1990, has moved across to become chairman with immediate effect. According to the firm he will now focus on growth and acquisitions. It has already struck four deals since being bought by GRP in March 2017. Neil Thornton, who joined GRP as MD retail broking in 2016, will take over as Higos’ MD while the business finalises its search for a permanent successor.

Another CEO move was former Broker Network boss Gary Duggan taking over from Roger Ramsden as CEO of retail broker Saga Services having joined in September 2017 as CEO designate.

At West Yorkshire firm Lockyers, director Jon Newall, who has owned and led the company for 17 years, takes on the role of CEO while Burgess Hill-based broker Bennett Christmas expanded Tom Stripp’s remit to that of group MD.

More boardroom changes saw Phil Thorpe join the board as a director of S-Tech, part of the Alan Boswell Group. Similarly, Principal Insurance created the new boardroom role of sales and operations director as it appointed Paul Hughes.

Finally, in an action packed month, Tempcover welcomed Paul Pestell to the business as the new chief financial officer; BGL Group promoted Anna McEntee to lead its Frontline business, which operates Budget Insurance and Dial Direct; and James Dunn joined the private client insurance team at Airsports Insurance Bureau.