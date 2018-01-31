“Business as usual” for brokers amid LV and Allianz redundancy risk

400 people could be laid off at both insurers following the “game-changing” transfer of personal lines to LV and commercial lines to Allianz.

LV and Allianz have insisted that it is business as usual following LVs commercial business being transferred to Allianz and Allianz’s personal lines offering going to LV.

The changes also see 400 staff across both insurers at risk of redundancy.

Simon McGinn, general manager at Allianz, stated: “A large number of brokers will already have been contacted by Mike’s [Mike Crane – LVs director of broker] and my respective teams talking to them about plans. It is business as usual.

“We’ve been saying that since September and we will continue that throughout the year. We will keep people informed if they do need to make changes.”

Deal

The business transfers have been made following a deal which saw Allianz acquire a 49% stake in LV’s general insurance business.

The split in the job losses sees 260 roles from LV’s commercial broker division and 140 from Allianz’s personal lines department at risk.

Crane noted: “I would want to stress that these changes are not happening immediately. We are talking about these well ahead of time. It gives us the best opportunity to work with our impacted people in the best way to figure out future opportunities for them.

“We expect these changes to happen over 18 months to two years.”

Between them the insurers are creating 120 new roles – 60 at each provider – and Crane pointed out the “recruiting” will also take place as the businesses look to position themselves for the future.

Key staff

According to the pair there will not be any management changes at the moment. However there are no guarantees this won’t change in future.

Crane advised: “There are no changes now. The earliest we will see impact is toward the end of this year.”

He said that roles for key people to do with migration and other future roles were being worked on.

Both bosses insisted that the redundancies would not result in a reduced level of service for customer or brokers.

Crane commented: “We are working closely with brokers on how we do the migration to make sure they understand it and the terms of business. And we are making sure that as part of this brokers get more choice in terms of products they have got.

“For example on the personal lines side we will be preserving the Allianz footprint and creating copies of their existing offering in home, motor and van so we will be adding to the broker offering. And we will also expand in specialist motor areas, for example telematics.”

Scale

The message was similar from Allianz.

McGinn stated: “We are playing to the strengths of the business and benefiting from the economies of scale that each business brings so that’s why you see the net reduction [in staff numbers].

“We have a good rep for service to brokers and it is absolutely our intent to retain that. There is little point in transferring your business across and destroying your reputation by delivering bad service.”

He added: “The nature of some of the business we are receiving lends itself to our digital trading models and efficiencies and will produce for brokers slick customer journeys and efficient ways of trading with us.”

Looking ahead, while sensitive and concerned about the impact of today’s news on staff, both Crane and McGinn were positive about the future for both LV and Allianz.

McGinn said the deal was a “game-changer” for Allianz’s commercial business and that there would be an expansion of its underwriting appetite while the combined personal lines entity would “move to a top three position in the UK market”.

Crane concluded: “I think we are headlining changes for later in the year and are not changing at this point that way brokers trade with both parts of the organisation.

“We will engage with brokers at the right time but for now we are focused on trading and working in the way we currently do.”

