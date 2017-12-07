David Bruce leaves Ardonagh Group

Paul Webley to step up to lead on commercial underwriting business.

David Bruce, CEO of commercial underwriting at Towergate has left the business, Insurance Age can reveal.

His remit at the Ardonagh Group included Fusion, Arista and Towergate Commercial Underwriting.

Bruce has been replaced by Paul Webley, who has been at the company for more than 10 years. Webley has stepped up to take charge of commercial underwriting business as managing director.

He will report to Paul Dilley, CEO of Ardonagh Group’s managing general agent (MGA) segment.

Dilley leads several units such as recently launched Geo Specialty as well as Towergate Underwriting’s businesses including Fusion, Arista and Towergate Commercial Underwriting which are in turn expected to rebrand as Geo UK in 2018.

Fusion

Bruce had joined Fusion Insurance Services in February 2014 as CEO having spent 18 months at CCV.

Prior to this he worked a range of insurers including Norwich Union/Aviva and RSA.

Insurance Age understands that Bruce is currently on gardening leave and that no further changes to personnel or branch structures are planned.

A spokesperson for Fusion commented: “We can confirm that David Bruce recently left the company and we wish him well.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.