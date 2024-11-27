Clegg Gifford to close offices due to Markerstudy duplications

Markerstudy is set to close some Clegg Gifford offices, but will maintain the branch footprint on the back of duplications following the Atlanta merger.

The completion of the Atlanta Group and Markerstudy merger was confirmed in June. The £1.2bn deal for Ardonagh’s personal lines offering was announced in September 2023, after it was first touted in May 2023. It created a business that transacts £3bn of gross written premium annually, employing 7300 people.

Markerstudy acquired Clegg Gifford in 2021.

A spokesperson for Markerstudy said following the merger Markerstudy Distribution carried out a “thorough review” of operations across its brands and