Ghost broker sentenced
A ghost broker has been sentenced to 12-months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months with a requirement to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, after selling two fraudulent motor insurance policies to unsuspecting members of the public.
Saami Salami, 54, of Sunnymead Road, Brent, then used their details to attempt to file fraudulent claims against them.
On 27 January 2025 he pleaded guilty at the Royal Courts of Justice to two counts of fraud by false representation. He was then sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on 6 June 2025.
Highlighted in court proceedings, it was found Salami made claims against policies held with Churchill Insurance and Markerstudy.
He took out both policies on behalf of others and raised the claims by
