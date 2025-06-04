Insurance Age

Markerstudy Distribution eyeing up consumer lending opportunities

money
Markerstudy Distribution is investigating the possibility of moving into consumer lending, CEO Emma Rawlinson told Insurance Age.

“In terms of future growth, with the amount of data and customers that we have, cross sell is something that we focus on very heavily, and a logical next step for us to consider is consumer lending based on the customer base,” she confirmed.

Rawlinson made clear the firm is not “down the track” with the process but revealed that it has recruited a new person primarily to head up premium finance starting in the role in the next fortnight with a remit to make sure the strategy is being “optimised

