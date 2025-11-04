Markerstudy adds former Allianz leader Price as director

Markerstudy has added ex-Allianz leader Victoria Price as capacity and partnerships director.

Price, pictured, brings over 25 years of insurance experience to the job, having worked at Direct Line, BGL, ComparetheMarket, Howden, LV and most recently at Allianz Personal Broker as distribution director.

Last week, Allianz announced Vicky Yuill would take Price’s role, joining from Sainsbury’s Bank.

Price, who has been tasked with leading a combined capacity and partnerships distribution division, will report to CEO of