People Moves: 20 – 24 October 2025

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Open GI, Amiga, PIB, Patons and Markerstudy.

Open GI adds NED

Stuart Walters has joined Open GI as a non-executive director with immediate effect.

Walters has held a number of senior technology roles in a range of sectors including BGL Group where he was chief information officer for more than seven years until 2021.

The move reunites him with Open GI chairman, Peter Thompson, who headed up BGL between 2018 and 2023. His appointment will support the acceleration of tech development and