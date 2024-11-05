Markerstudy completes Hughes purchase

Markerstudy Group has completed the purchase of Northern Ireland based Hughes Insurance as it looks to build in the region.

The takeover was confirmed in July, with Hughes being bought from Liberty Mutual Insurance, and came a month after Markerstudy completed its deal with Atlanta.

Liberty had bought the broker in 2014 and held on to Hughes in March 2023 when it struck a deal to sell its personal lines and small commercial operations in Western Europe to Generali for €2.3bn (£1.97bn).

RelatedLiberty buys Hughes Insurance

Hughes has 85,000 customers and has expertise across the motor, home, van, travel and commercial