Markerstudy boosts revenue and trims post-tax loss in Atlanta deal year

Markerstudy Group Holdings has posted a reduced loss of £141.7m for 2024, as revenue grew and Ebitda turned positive in a year it took over personal lines broker Atlanta.

The post-tax loss was down from £154.7m in 2023 while Ebitda reached £60.3m, reversing a £12.9m deficit the year before.

The business, which covers Markerstudy Distribution, underwriting and claims featuring managing general agent Markerstudy Insurance Services, and group services such as Auto Windscreens, boosted revenue year-on-year by £155.4m to £694m.

Markerstudy completed the £1.2bn deal for Atlanta from Ardonagh in June 2024, bringing it together with previously purchased BGL Insurance and