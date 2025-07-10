 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Alan Boswell crowned Broker of the Year at 2025 BIAs

Alan Boswell BIA Broker of the Year winner 2025
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Alan Boswell Group won Broker of the Year at the 2025 British Insurance Awards last night (9 July).

Aviva was crowned General Insurer of the Year, and Airmic CEO Julia Graham took home the Achievement Award at the event at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan and attended by 1500 people.

Other than Alan Boswell, pictured, broking winners included Superscript as Commercial Lines Broker of the Year SME/Mid Market; Somerset Bridge Group as Personal Lines Broker of the Year and Jukes Insurance Brokers as Small Broker of the Year.

Capsule picked up ESG: Sustainability Initiative

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Broker

deal tags
JMG strikes 50th deal

JMG Group has completed its 50th acquisition since its 2020 management buyout, snapping up London-based Profile Insurance Services.

Brendan Devine_Atec Group - November 2023
Interview: Brendan Devine, CEO of Atec Group

In his five years as CEO of Atec Group Brendan Devine has led the business to more than double policy numbers and profit organically, now having struck its first acquisition buying Moorhouse last month he explains how it will triple in size over the next five years.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: