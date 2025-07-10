Alan Boswell crowned Broker of the Year at 2025 BIAs
Alan Boswell Group won Broker of the Year at the 2025 British Insurance Awards last night (9 July).
Aviva was crowned General Insurer of the Year, and Airmic CEO Julia Graham took home the Achievement Award at the event at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan and attended by 1500 people.
Other than Alan Boswell, pictured, broking winners included Superscript as Commercial Lines Broker of the Year SME/Mid Market; Somerset Bridge Group as Personal Lines Broker of the Year and Jukes Insurance Brokers as Small Broker of the Year.
Capsule picked up ESG: Sustainability Initiative
More on Broker
PIB ends sales talks and reveals £400m debt raise
PIB Group has confirmed the end of “recent acquisition conversations”, drawing a line under the sales process with the comment that it is “appreciative of the attention it has received in the market”.
Premium Credit open for business after Close Brothers broker and personal lines cuts
Premium Credit has confirmed it is “there to support any distribution partners”, following competitor Close Brothers pulling back on personal lines premium finance lending and exiting up to 120 broker relationships.
JMG strikes 50th deal
JMG Group has completed its 50th acquisition since its 2020 management buyout, snapping up London-based Profile Insurance Services.
Close Brothers to cut broker relationships in personal lines pull back
Close Brothers has confirmed it will exit some broker relationships over the next year as it pivots away from personal lines premium finance to focus on commercial business.
Insurance Age scoops two Biba Journalist and Media Awards
Insurance Age was crowned twice at the 2025 British Insurance Brokers’ Association Journalist and Media Awards held at Lloyd’s yesterday.
Ceta adds Mark Chappell as head of intermediary in wholesale push
Atec Group’s Ceta Insurance has appointed Mark Chappell as head of intermediary to bolster its wholesale proposition.
Cheesbrough outlines M&A and tech plans as Movo enters ‘2.0’ growth phase
The Movo Group of Companies is poised to enter a new period of M&A activity and member sign-up following the sale of a majority equity stake to AUB in October 2024.
Interview: Brendan Devine, CEO of Atec Group
In his five years as CEO of Atec Group Brendan Devine has led the business to more than double policy numbers and profit organically, now having struck its first acquisition buying Moorhouse last month he explains how it will triple in size over the next five years.