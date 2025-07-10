Alan Boswell crowned Broker of the Year at 2025 BIAs

Alan Boswell Group won Broker of the Year at the 2025 British Insurance Awards last night (9 July).

Aviva was crowned General Insurer of the Year, and Airmic CEO Julia Graham took home the Achievement Award at the event at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan and attended by 1500 people.

Other than Alan Boswell, pictured, broking winners included Superscript as Commercial Lines Broker of the Year SME/Mid Market; Somerset Bridge Group as Personal Lines Broker of the Year and Jukes Insurance Brokers as Small Broker of the Year.

Capsule picked up ESG: Sustainability Initiative