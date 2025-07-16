Markerstudy confirms CFO switch

Markerstudy Group has named Keith Barber as interim chief financial officer succeeding Fernley Dyson who has moved to be CFO of Tradex-owner Saturn Holdings, part of backer Pollen Street’s portfolio of companies.

Dyson joined Markerstudy as CFO in June 2024 bringing 35 years of financial services and insurance experience to the role. This included stints at Aviva, Ageas and latterly Allianz UK where he was group CFO for over five years before switching to Markerstudy.

Barber came on board at Markerstudy in 2005 as group finance director