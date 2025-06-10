Markerstudy confirms consumer lending plans

Markerstudy has created a specialist division, focusing on all premium finance activities across the group, and confirmed plans to launch lending products in both the commercial and retail finance space.

Insurance Age revealed last week the firm was investigating the possibility of moving into consumer lending.

Marketstudy distribution chief executive officer, Emma Rawlinson, said previously a “logical next step for us to consider is consumer lending based on the customer base” and that a new recruit was coming in primarily to head up premium finance.

The business works with Close Brothers Premium Finance and has its own in-house securitisation.

Cristian Jackson, pictured, has now been appointed to