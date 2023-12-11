In-Depth: The digital imperative - enhancing social media presence for insurance brokers

In today’s digital age, a vibrant social media presence is not a luxury but a business imperative for insurance brokers. While traditional marketing channels like print and telemarketing still hold value, social media has emerged as a transformative tool for businesses of all sizes, including brokers. Izabela Chmielewska investigates.

Sponsored by

A recent survey by Aviva’s Marketing Elevator revealed that social media adoption among insurance brokers is on the rise, with 72% actively using social media platforms.

However, the survey also highlighted a significant gap in social media expertise among brokers, with 21% needing help with how to proceed and 56% seeking guidance.

Reaching new customers and building a following

Social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) offer brokers access to