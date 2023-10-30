Axa UK backs Labour Party pledge to appoint a Minister for Resilience

Axa has welcomed Labour’s commitment to appoint a Minister for Resilience if elected to Government at the next election.

Following the publication of the Axa Future Risks Report 2023 today, the insurer also called on the Conservative Party to mirror this pledge and recommend whoever forms the next Government to create a taskforce to work in partnership with insurers and other experts to boost public confidence in any future risk response.

The new survey revealed that risks relating to artificial intelligence and data feature in the top 10 for both UK experts and the general public for the first time.

