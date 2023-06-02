Blog: Is a coming revolution in employee competition law set to rock the broker sector?
In light of the government’s plans to reform non-compete covenants, Anna Birtwistle, a partner at Farrer & Co, reflects on the potential for ‘seismic’ change in broker recruitment.
In light of the government’s plans to reform non-compete covenants, Anna Birtwistle, a partner at Farrer & Co, reflects on the potential for ‘seismic’ change in broker recruitment.
News last month that the government has finally announced its intention to limit non-compete covenants to three months – three years after opening its last consultation on this topic – has caught considerable attention in the legal world.
This could also prove to be a seismic change for the insurance sector, where non-competes are of course pretty standard fair, and six or even 12-month restrictions are the norm.
So what is the government proposing?
At the moment we only have the basics
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Management
Blog: How email addresses can help the crackdown on ghost broking
Brokers have an important weapon in the fight against application fraud – the humble email address – as LexisNexis Risk Solutions director Louise Johnson explains.
Hear from WTW, Gallagher, Movo, Brokerbility and Applied at the next Broker Breakfast session
The next Insurance Age Broker Breakfast will take place on Wednesday 14 June in Bristol.
Biba confirms the dates and venue for its 2024 conference
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference will return to Manchester in 2024 for a ninth consecutive year, it has been confirmed.
Succession planning: providing support to smooth the exit transition
Selling a broker can be an emotional experience, especially if the founder has run the business for a long time. Rachel Gordon looks at the options available for those with little M&A knowledge seeking an exit.
Succession planning: developing the senior manager talent of the future
Talent recruitment continues to be a major issue for brokers at all levels of seniority. With this in mind, Rachel Gordon looks at what insurers can do to help intermediaries develop their future leaders.
Editor's letter: Sorry insurers, your staff ain’t worth stealing
In the weeks leading up to the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference, I had a number of ‘state of market’ meetings with brokers
The stats: The only way is up - Q4’s commercial premiums continue to rise
Businesses are yet again facing more costly cover with the Acturis Commercial Broking Index revealing increases across the board, reports Rachel Gordon.
Opinion: Tips to get your clients’ claims across the line quickly
Getting claims paid is not as straightforward as it once was, according to Malcolm Harvey, founder and executive director of Qlaims. Here, he explains a few hacks that might at least help speed up settlements.