Blog: Is a coming revolution in employee competition law set to rock the broker sector?

In light of the government’s plans to reform non-compete covenants, Anna Birtwistle, a partner at Farrer & Co, reflects on the potential for ‘seismic’ change in broker recruitment.

News last month that the government has finally announced its intention to limit non-compete covenants to three months – three years after opening its last consultation on this topic – has caught considerable attention in the legal world.

This could also prove to be a seismic change for the insurance sector, where non-competes are of course pretty standard fair, and six or even 12-month restrictions are the norm.

So what is the government proposing?

At the moment we only have the basics