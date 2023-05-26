Insurance Age

Hear from WTW, Gallagher, Movo, Brokerbility and Applied at the next Broker Breakfast session

The next Insurance Age Broker Breakfast will take place on Wednesday 14 June in Bristol.

Kicking off at 8:30am the two hour session will take in topics as diverse as talent recruitment and retention; what a customer centric strategy should look like today; and the role of risk management in building long term relationships.

Broker Breakfasts are closed-door events aimed at providing brokers with a unique opportunity to meet, share ideas and discuss common challenges with regional broker peers and key partners.

The event will be held at hotel The Bristol, for more details and to

