Biba confirms the dates and venue for its 2024 conference
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference will return to Manchester in 2024 for a ninth consecutive year, it has been confirmed.
Huw Edwards, journalist, presenter, newsreader and Biba Conference host, closed out this year’s proceedings by telling delegates that the event will take place at Manchester Central on Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 May 2024.
The overwhelming support from both brokers and exhibitors has been incredible over the past two days here in Manchester. Steve White
Steve White, Biba's CEO, added: "The overwhelming support from both brokers and exhibitors has been incredible over the past two days here in Manchester."
More on Management
Succession planning: providing support to smooth the exit transition
Selling a broker can be an emotional experience, especially if the founder has run the business for a long time. Rachel Gordon looks at the options available for those with little M&A knowledge seeking an exit.
Succession planning: developing the senior manager talent of the future
Talent recruitment continues to be a major issue for brokers at all levels of seniority. With this in mind, Rachel Gordon looks at what insurers can do to help intermediaries develop their future leaders.
Editor's letter: Sorry insurers, your staff ain’t worth stealing
In the weeks leading up to the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference, I had a number of ‘state of market’ meetings with brokers
The stats: The only way is up - Q4’s commercial premiums continue to rise
Businesses are yet again facing more costly cover with the Acturis Commercial Broking Index revealing increases across the board, reports Rachel Gordon.
Opinion: Tips to get your clients’ claims across the line quickly
Getting claims paid is not as straightforward as it once was, according to Malcolm Harvey, founder and executive director of Qlaims. Here, he explains a few hacks that might at least help speed up settlements.
Opinion: Preparing for sale or acquisition – what brokers need to know to seal the deal
Death, taxes and broker M&A are among the few certainties in life. Here, Rachel Owen, corporate law partner at MLP Law, outlines her top tips to help ensure that any transaction goes smoothly.
Romero Group makes first acquisition
Independent broker the Romero Group has made its first acquisition, purchasing the Sentient Group.
NMU takes the crown in Age’s 2022 Broker Satisfaction Survey
Brokers have voted NMU as their preferred commercial lines insurer in this year’s Insurance Age Broker Satisfaction survey, with Covéa Insurance in second place and CFC Underwriting in third.