Biba confirms the dates and venue for its 2024 conference

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference will return to Manchester in 2024 for a ninth consecutive year, it has been confirmed.

Huw Edwards, journalist, presenter, newsreader and Biba Conference host, closed out this year’s proceedings by telling delegates that the event will take place at Manchester Central on Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 May 2024.

The overwhelming support from both brokers and exhibitors has been incredible over the past two days here in Manchester. Steve White

