Insurance Age

Opinion: Preparing for sale or acquisition – what brokers need to know to seal the deal

Rachel Owen, MLP Law
    • Rachel Owen, corporate law partner at MLP Law

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Death, taxes and broker M&A are among the few certainties in life. Here, Rachel Owen, corporate law partner at MLP Law, outlines her top tips to help ensure that any transaction goes smoothly.

The mergers and acquisitions market in the insurance sector has always been buoyant, and despite a documented drop in deals in 2022, there is still plenty of scope for firms looking to secure buyers.

The start of a new calendar year often sees a flurry of activity as firms enquire about their options, explains Stuart Randall, founder of Brokerring: “There are lots of reasons why a new year often heralds M&A enquiries, but for the most part, it’s to do with the nearing of the tax year end, and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Management

News analysis: Would a merged FCA/PRA make brokers’ lives any easier?

Team Truss have financial regulation in their sights… but just how far could they go? It’s mooted there are plans to create a single super regulator by merging the Financial Conduct Authority, the Prudential Regulatory Authority and the Payment Systems Regulator. Rachel Gordon investigates whether the market needs such a behemoth; or should the focus be on repairing the existing model?

Opinion: The world of work has changed – can you?

Post-pandemic insurance brokers are still trying to get to grips with how to strike a balance when it comes to where employees work. With the battle for talent more fierce than ever, Andrew Mawson, founder of AWA, offers some advice on remaining fit for purpose in 2023 – and beyond

UK Broker Awards 2022: Achievement Award

David Howden is at the helm of a multi-billion-dollar global business on a fast-paced consolidation spree, all the while campaigning for better self-regulation across the industry and greater disaster relief

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: