Opinion: Preparing for sale or acquisition – what brokers need to know to seal the deal

Death, taxes and broker M&A are among the few certainties in life. Here, Rachel Owen, corporate law partner at MLP Law, outlines her top tips to help ensure that any transaction goes smoothly.

The mergers and acquisitions market in the insurance sector has always been buoyant, and despite a documented drop in deals in 2022, there is still plenty of scope for firms looking to secure buyers.

The start of a new calendar year often sees a flurry of activity as firms enquire about their options, explains Stuart Randall, founder of Brokerring: “There are lots of reasons why a new year often heralds M&A enquiries, but for the most part, it’s to do with the nearing of the tax year end, and