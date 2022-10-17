Wiser Academy targets 500 recruits after getting UCAS recognition

Wiser Academy, the specialist insurance training provider, has been appointed to the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service register, which it claims makes it the only training company in the UK to be on this roster.

Crescens George, Wiser Academy CEO, pictured, added the move will enable Wiser Academy to become a talent feeder for brokers, loss adjusters and insurers. UCAS is an independent charity, and the UK’s shared admissions service for higher education.

“We will be able to reach out to young school, college leavers with training opportunities and directly market the various job opportunities available to them from and on behalf of our clients,” Goerge explained

“We want to give leavers more choice