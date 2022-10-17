Wiser Academy targets 500 recruits after getting UCAS recognition
Wiser Academy, the specialist insurance training provider, has been appointed to the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service register, which it claims makes it the only training company in the UK to be on this roster.
Crescens George, Wiser Academy CEO, pictured, added the move will enable Wiser Academy to become a talent feeder for brokers, loss adjusters and insurers. UCAS is an independent charity, and the UK’s shared admissions service for higher education.
“We will be able to reach out to young school, college leavers with training opportunities and directly market the various job opportunities available to them from and on behalf of our clients,” Goerge explained
“We want to give leavers more choice
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Management
Most read
- Insurers and brokers detail employee help amid cost-of-living crisis
- Aviva adds Dave Martin as Gareth Hemming exits
- Zurich to open offices in Bristol and Southampton
- People Moves: 10-14 October 2022
- Lucida posts rising revenue for 2021 after string of takeovers
- Zurich retail head Dave Martin quits
- Blog: Why the menopause is everyone’s responsibility