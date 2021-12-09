The accidental insurance broker – Brokerbility boss Ashwin Mistry
Ashwin Mistry is a name most in the UK broker sector will recognise. He regularly gives up his time to talk at industry events and is unafraid to speak his mind to the press on a range of thorny issues. He was last seen giving the trade press a rough ride for its lack of coverage on ESG at the Insurance Age Broker Expo.
In addition to his roles at Brokerbility and BHIB (a broker with £55m GWP) he has also been president of the Chartered Insurance Institute and done lots of work in the insurance
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Management
Most read
- The challenges and benefits of using tech and digital tools in broking
- How can brokers help financial institutions protect against insolvency and regulatory failures?
- UK & International boss Scott Egan exits RSA
- FCA to introduce consumer duty to drive “fundamental shift” in industry mindset
- Opinion: Remote working – what the FCA expects
- Carrot selects CDL
- AssuredPartners acquires PSP Group