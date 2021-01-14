Allianz teams up with Davies for broker apprentice programme

The Allianz Broker Apprenticeship Programme, developed with specialist apprenticeship training provider, Davies Learning Solutions, aims to provide candidates with the essential knowledge, skills and behaviours needed to excel in their role. It also supports them to achieve insurance qualifications from the Chartered Insurance Institute. Building on Allianz’s existing Broker Training programme which provides webinars, LinkedIn Learning access and technical broker training programmes to brokers

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected]. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]eage.co.uk