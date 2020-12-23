Brunel Group opens new office in the North East following CEO relocation

The office will be headed by Russell Lane, the CEO of Brunel Insurance Brokers which he helped found in 2017 with managing director Matt Harlin to provide a fully independent commercial broking service to businesses of all sizes.

Lane, pictured above right with Mayor Ben Houchen (left), has relocated to the local area. as part of the expansion.

The new office building, situated in Preston Farm Industrial Estate, has been renamed Brunel Group House, and has 12 employees presently.

These