GRP Yorkshire hub Marshall Wooldridge buys again with RIB swoop

RIB Group (Rotherham Insurance Brokers), which specialises in commercial lines, personal lines and high net worth schemes, employs 35 people, and is led by chairman John Jesson and fellow directors Paul Barton, Andrea Beck and Simon Jesson.

All of the directors and staff will remain with the business post deal as well as the RIB brands.

The acquisition follows Marshall Wooldridge’s announcement last month that it had bought another Yorkshire broker, agricultural specialist R F Broadley.

