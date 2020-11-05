GRP Yorkshire hub Marshall Wooldridge buys again with RIB swoop
RIB Group (Rotherham Insurance Brokers), which specialises in commercial lines, personal lines and high net worth schemes, employs 35 people, and is led by chairman John Jesson and fellow directors Paul Barton, Andrea Beck and Simon Jesson.
All of the directors and staff will remain with the business post deal as well as the RIB brands.
The acquisition follows Marshall Wooldridge’s announcement last month that it had bought another Yorkshire broker, agricultural specialist R F Broadley.
Expe
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Management
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Gallagher shutters Dumfries office with three other locations under threat
- Brightside shuts down MGA Kitsune
- PIB's McManus lifts the lid on Erskine Murray lockdown deal
- Hardening market and economy are brokers' top worries
- Biba confirms virtual 2021 conference
- Ageas takes chief distribution officer from Aviva
- News analysis: Covid - The hard work has only just begun