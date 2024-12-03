Sompo priortising regional hires and MGAs over expanding broker panel

Sompo International remains “open minded” to further regional expansion, but is happy to build on its existing locations in Birmingham and Manchester for now.

That is the view of its UK CEO Bob Thaker, pictured, who described the latter office opened in July as “another milestone and part of the really exciting story, that is Sompo in the UK”.

He added: “Manchester and the North are terrific markets just as Birmingham [opened in January 2023] and the Midlands are. Both office launches were part of a considered plan for us to expand across the UK and to be close to clients and the distribution partners that help serve them.”

Very open doors

