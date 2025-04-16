Markel to buy London-headquartered marine MGA

Markel has inked a deal to buy specialist marine managing general agent The MECO Group.

Founded in 1974, London-headquartered MECO also operates from hubs in Dubai and Shanghai. It had $63m (£47.48m) of gross written premium in 2024.

The MGA services a range of global marine clients, including charterers and traders, shipowners and entities engaged in maritime operations and global supply chains.

The business provides cover through its three core insurance brands which are being kept – The Charterers P&I Club, Transmarine, Aurora P&I and offers legal services through its law firm