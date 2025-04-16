Insurance Age

Markel to buy London-headquartered marine MGA

Container ship at sea
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Markel has inked a deal to buy specialist marine managing general agent The MECO Group.

Founded in 1974, London-headquartered MECO also operates from hubs in Dubai and Shanghai. It had $63m (£47.48m) of gross written premium in 2024.

The MGA services a range of global marine clients, including charterers and traders, shipowners and entities engaged in maritime operations and global supply chains.

The business provides cover through its three core insurance brands which are being kept – The Charterers P&I Club, Transmarine, Aurora P&I and offers legal services through its law firm

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Biba 2025 Countdown: Flood Re’s Kelly Ostler-Coyle

Kelly Ostler-Coyle, head of communications and stakeholder engagement, Flood Re looks forward to sharing information about its Chelsea Flower Show medal-winning Flood Resilient Garden, handing out Freddy the Flood Re ducks, and expects Oasis sound-tracked bubbles to flow.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: