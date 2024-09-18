Taylor’s broker remit expanded at Aviva as Birbeck shifts to claims
Aviva’s strategic accounts director Michelle Taylor has been handed a wider broker-facing remit within the insurer, Insurance Age can reveal.
She will take on the position of broker distribution director, reporting to Dave Martin, MD for UK commercial lines and chief distribution officer at Aviva.
In her new expanded role Taylor, pictured, will assume responsibility for broker development teams, whilst continuing to have responsibility for strategic accounts, new business and bid and deal management teams.
I am delighted that Ryan will be leading the team while Kelly is on maternity leave.
Taylor joined Aviva in December 2023 from Zurich
