How can the insurance industry bust ghost brokers for good?

With ghost broking a growing and persistent threat to the insurance industry, Rosie Simms explores if technology is making the problem more prevalent - or easier for insurers to spot.

Aviva is “gearing up” to increase its use of artificial intelligence to combat ghost broking in a “more sophisticated way,” according to Kat Cunningham, underwriting fraud lead at the insurer.

She added: “The team and I are sitting in rooms thinking about that, and what we need to do to counter it in terms of our upfront detection in the underwriting space.

“And the techniques are growing in sophistication all the time including how we screen to check if a document - such as a NCD certificate -