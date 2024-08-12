AM Best takes rating action following Accredited acquisition
AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of Accredited.
The rating actions follow the completed acquisition of Accredited by funds managed by Onex Partners from R&Q Investment Holdings at the end of June.
The change relates to the entities Accredited Specialty Insurance Company, Accredited Surety and Casualty Company and Accredited Insurance (Europe). The outlooks assigned to these credit ratings are stable.
AM Best added the ratings reflected Accredited’s “balance sheet strength”, which it assesses as “very strong”, as well as its “adequate operating
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Hiscox rolls out Google-backed AI model to all brokers
Hiscox has today announced that it is rolling out its AI-enhanced lead underwriting model to all of its London market brokers after a successful proof of concept.
Broker branches a key focus for Allianz in 2024, CEO Holmes promises
“I want to expand the amount of branches we have where we’re connecting with customers,” Allianz UK CEO Colm Holmes told Insurance Age.
People Moves: 5 – 9 August 2024
Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.
Allianz UK grows GWP and profit as COR improves
Allianz UK boosted gross written premiums by 5.5% in the first half of the year to £2.21bn as operating profit jumped by £62m to £174.8m.
RSA declares UK first with cloud solution for claims
RSA has launched an enhanced broker and customer claims portal, asserting it was the first UK insurer to implement the Guidewire cloud solution.
AM Best upgrades Lloyd’s to A+ and AA-
AM Best has raised the financial strength rating of Lloyd’s to A+ (superior) from A (excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating to AA- (superior) from A+ (excellent).
Twickenham to be renamed Allianz Stadium
Twickenham will become Allianz Stadium from September as part of a deal with the Rugby Football Union that sees the insurer make an unspecified “long-term investment” in the sport.
Body cameras improve claims dispute times and pricing – Axa’s Barnett
Body cameras help decrease the length of claims disputes involving brokers according to Dougie Barnett, director of customer risk management and midmarket at Axa UK.