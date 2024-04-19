Biba Conference 2024 countdown: FloodFlash’s Ciana Kenny

Ciana Kenny, senior distribution manager at FloodFlash, promises sensor demos on its stand, looks forward to the Friday stand-up feedback and advises delegates to ‘stay hydrated’.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

My favourite moment from a previous Biba would have to be walking into the conference for the first time in 2022. After a couple of Covid-affected years limiting in-person events, it was great to see a thriving industry and finally meet so many people face to face.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

FloodFlash do have a stand, complete with our fantastic distribution