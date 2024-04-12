Iprism trebles profit to £1.8m in 2023 results

Iprism Underwriting Agency has more than trebled its profit for the financial year ended 30 June 2023 according to its latest Companies House filing.

The MGA reported a £1.8m profit (2022: £562,542) on a turnover of £10.99m (2022: £9.44m).

Its operating profit was £1.91m (2022: £539,763) and the average number of people employed by the company during the year was 45 (2022: 42).

Only last month Iprism’s CEO, Ian Lloyd, pictured, told Insurance Age: “It has been a good period for us. We have seen pleasing growth in all the product lines,” highlighting construction, property owners, SME and private clients portfolio.

The business has recently