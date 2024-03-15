Insurance Age

Meet the MGA: Ventis

Ventis
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

With a ‘breath of fresh air’ Latin-inspired name, CEO Gareth Roberts, pictured second right, explains why Ventis’ USPs of rapid service and sector expertise are helping it gain traction in the real estate market.

What was the thinking behind the formation of Ventis, and Gareth, why did you decide to set up an MGA after 17 years working for insurers NIG, Axa and Covéa? 

After almost two decades in the industry, everything fell into place for me to take the entrepreneurial leap and start my own managing general agent. I had the right team lined up, solid infrastructure backing me, and identified emerging market opportunities that I could capitalise on.

I founded Ventis with a vision centred on embodying the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insurer

Interview: Henry Topham, Allianz

As Allianz rebrands its digital motor insurance product Flow, Insurance Age caught up with managing director of UK retail Henry Topham to hear about his route into insurance and what benefits brokers get from the provider’s omni-channel approach.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: