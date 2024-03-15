Meet the MGA: Ventis

With a ‘breath of fresh air’ Latin-inspired name, CEO Gareth Roberts, pictured second right, explains why Ventis’ USPs of rapid service and sector expertise are helping it gain traction in the real estate market.

What was the thinking behind the formation of Ventis, and Gareth, why did you decide to set up an MGA after 17 years working for insurers NIG, Axa and Covéa?

After almost two decades in the industry, everything fell into place for me to take the entrepreneurial leap and start my own managing general agent. I had the right team lined up, solid infrastructure backing me, and identified emerging market opportunities that I could capitalise on.

I founded Ventis with a vision centred on embodying the